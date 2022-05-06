Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.55 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

