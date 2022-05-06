CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

CASI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

