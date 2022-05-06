CEA Industries (CEAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $1.64 on Friday. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

