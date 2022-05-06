Cellectis (CLLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Cellectis to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

