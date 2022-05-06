Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 5.21.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
