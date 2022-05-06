Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 5.21.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.