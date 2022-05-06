Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

CDAY stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $2,562,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

