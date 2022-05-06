Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

