Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

