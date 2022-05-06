Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,670. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Certara by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

