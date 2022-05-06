CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Financial Comparison

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A CEVA $122.71 million 6.86 $400,000.00 $0.01 3,629.00

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95% CEVA 0.32% 1.15% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

CEVA has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 72.50%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEVA beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

