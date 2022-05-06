Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.
NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 3,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,925. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
