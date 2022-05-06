Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 3,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,925. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.