Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to announce $22.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $22.51 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $91.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.95 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $98.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 28.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

