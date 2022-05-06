Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) to announce $22.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $22.51 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $91.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.95 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $98.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 28.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.