Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSSE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

