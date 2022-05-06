Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $490.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

