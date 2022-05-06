Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

