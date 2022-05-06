CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,050. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,671,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CI Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

