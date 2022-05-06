Citigroup Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $279.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $262.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.50 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

