Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.43 million to $40.49 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $36.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $166.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 645,662 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 618,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

