Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. ( NASDAQ:CDRO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Codere Online Luxembourg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

