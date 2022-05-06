Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About Codere Online Luxembourg (Get Rating)
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.