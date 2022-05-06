Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s current price.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 98,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

