Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

CDE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 86,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

