Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

COHU opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

