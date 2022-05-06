Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) – Summit Insights issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Commvault Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,835. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

