Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 875,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 391,295 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 249,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 241,714 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

