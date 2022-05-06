Comparing Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) & Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carpenter Technology and Grupo Simec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Grupo Simec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $1.48 billion 1.18 -$230.00 million ($2.26) -15.92 Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.68 $504.19 million $3.00 9.93

Grupo Simec has higher revenue and earnings than Carpenter Technology. Carpenter Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Simec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology -6.42% -4.77% -2.16% Grupo Simec 17.61% 22.20% 17.91%

Summary

Grupo Simec beats Carpenter Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

