Comparing InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) & Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Raymond James alerts:

77.0% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Raymond James shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Raymond James and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 13.97% 19.36% 2.57% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Raymond James and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 2 4 0 2.67 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James presently has a consensus price target of $129.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Raymond James and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $9.91 billion 2.08 $1.40 billion $7.09 13.99 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Raymond James beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.