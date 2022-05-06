Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30.
Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.