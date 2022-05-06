Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. Compass’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

