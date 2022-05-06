Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPUH stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,402 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

