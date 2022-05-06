comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $93.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. comScore reported sales of $90.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $394.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.50 million to $398.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $417.30 million, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $427.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SCOR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in comScore in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

