Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.26 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

