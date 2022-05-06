Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
