ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 199,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

