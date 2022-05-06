Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49.

NYSE:ED opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

