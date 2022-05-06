Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

