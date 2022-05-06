Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 1.286 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

CSU stock opened at C$1,985.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.08 billion and a PE ratio of 105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,131.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,160.22. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,677.44 and a one year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 80.8899978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,478.57.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

