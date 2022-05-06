Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Cut to C$2,700.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNSWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,525.00.

CNSWF opened at $1,547.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,391.00 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,685.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,712.42.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

