Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Cut to C$2,700.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNSWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,525.00.
CNSWF opened at $1,547.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,391.00 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,685.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,712.42.
Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Software (CNSWF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.