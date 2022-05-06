Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$2,400.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNSWF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,525.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,547.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,685.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,391.00 and a 1 year high of $1,919.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $12.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 54.31%.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.