Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.