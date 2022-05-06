Contrasting Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blucora and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $885.20 million 0.97 $7.76 million $0.14 127.50 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 4.90 -$153.43 million N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Blucora currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.92%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Blucora.

Risk and Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 0.88% 19.55% 6.27% Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69%

Summary

Blucora beats Sunlight Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

