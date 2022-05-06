Contrasting eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eMagin and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.42 -$5.21 million ($0.18) -4.83 GSI Technology $27.73 million 3.21 -$21.50 million ($0.76) -4.79

eMagin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSI Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

eMagin has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for eMagin and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -28.77% -17.94% -5.68% GSI Technology -56.71% -25.71% -22.00%

Summary

eMagin beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

