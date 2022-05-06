Contrasting FG Financial Group (FGF) & Its Competitors

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FG Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.63 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,814.27

FG Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.51% 5.13% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FG Financial Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 738 3179 2760 163 2.34

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.39%. Given FG Financial Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FG Financial Group competitors beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

