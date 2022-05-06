Contrasting Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion ($1.50) -0.04 IDT $1.45 billion 0.51 $96.47 million $3.03 9.34

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than IDT. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 77.29% 238.72% 31.38% IDT 5.44% 22.56% 7.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontier Communications and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

