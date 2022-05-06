Contrasting Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Galapagos alerts:

This table compares Galapagos and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -21.76% -4.68% -2.31% Pacira BioSciences 7.75% 14.94% 6.89%

This table compares Galapagos and Pacira BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $573.66 million 6.84 -$122.13 million N/A N/A Pacira BioSciences $541.53 million 5.35 $41.98 million $0.92 69.49

Pacira BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos.

Risk & Volatility

Galapagos has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galapagos and Pacira BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 0 5 4 0 2.44 Pacira BioSciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

Galapagos currently has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Galapagos.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Galapagos on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG1972 that has completed Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; Toledo molecules, including GLPG3970, GLPG4399, and GLPG4876 for inflammation; and GLPG4716 and Ziritaxestat to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, its other pipeline products include GLPG2737, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and GLPG0555, a JAK1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. It also develops proprietary multivesicular liposome, a drug delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.