Contrasting VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. VersaBank pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% ICICI Bank 22.23% 13.02% 1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and ICICI Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 3.57 $17.80 million $0.74 13.24 ICICI Bank $14.08 billion 4.54 $3.36 billion $0.88 20.92

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VersaBank and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 ICICI Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICICI Bank beats VersaBank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About ICICI Bank (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network of 5,266 branches, 14,136 ATMs, 1,786 insta-banking kiosks, and 2,713 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

