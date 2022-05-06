Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 250,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $986.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

