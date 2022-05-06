Cormark Weighs in on Altus Group Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Altus Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.95 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.55.

Shares of AIF opened at C$45.43 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$44.56 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 75.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Insiders acquired 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 in the last quarter.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

