Cormark Weighs in on Topaz Energy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million.
TPZ traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$23.19. 47,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.68. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.
Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Featured Stories
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.