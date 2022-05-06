Cormark Weighs in on Topaz Energy Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPZ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.54.

TPZ traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$23.19. 47,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.68. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

