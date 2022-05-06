Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 24,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.21). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

