Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.77 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Shares of COST stock opened at $517.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

