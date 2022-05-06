Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,894 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

